Pinellas County-based Titanic explorer talks about wreck tourism dangers

By Melissa Ratliff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Following an apparent mishap involving a submersible visiting the most famous underwater wreck site in the world, the United States Coast Guard is on a rescue mission.

A submersible, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, is overdue by several hours. The submersible has 96 hours of life support and has five people on board.

Those who understand the dangers of the journey to the Titanic’s wreck are expressing concern about extremely high pressure on the ocean floor and the catastrophic damage it can cause to underwater craft.

G. Michael Harris, of Clearwater, has been to the wreck site of the R.M.S. Titanic 14 times in his life. He was the founder and former director of R.M.S. Titanic Inc, the organization that owns the wreckage and collects artifacts from the ship’s massive debris field.

The Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, after a collision with an iceberg on the starboard side. The wreck site’s location was unknown for over 70 years until it was discovered by Dr. Robert Ballard in 1985. Harris’ father, also named Michael Harris, had previously searched for the Titanic prior to its discovery, even having Ballard on one of his crews prior to the 1985 discovery.

Harris sat down with ABC7 to talk about worst case scenarios of the exploration of the famous shipwreck.

“People see the famous sight of the bow of the Titanic and not realize it is a wreck site...in those exact words. There are cables hanging everywhere. It is a very dangerous wreck to be around.” he explained.

The company OceanGate Expeditions charges around $250,000 to visit the wreck site and tours it annually. The company allows individuals who pay to be part of a research team documenting the decay of the site thanks in part to bacteria that is named for the ship, Halomonas titanicae. Harris believes that something like this could introduce significant regulations for dives to the wreckage.

Traveling to the site is extremely dangerous as the Titanic sits two-and-a-half miles down with pressure at 6,000 psi. The pressure caused significant damage to Titanic’s stern section and to the wreckage of two submarines in the same area of the ocean, the USS Thresher and USS Scorpion. Ballard was mapping the two wreck sites of the submarines when he found the Titanic.

“Those steel hulls on the Scorpion, you’re talking over 24 inches thick of steel,” Harris explained. “That kind of engineering isn’t what you’d see on a submersible.”

A microscopic breach would be all it would take to destroy a craft.

If there was structural damage to the OceanGate’s submersible and that resulted in a catastrophic failure, Harris added that tourism to the wreck site “will be over and rightfully so.”

“You’re talking human life here. I’m all for exploration,” Harris added. “So when you’re exploring, yes there are dangers involved. Don’t take unreasonable risks.”

As of now, the Coast Guard is still calling this a ‘search and rescue’ operation.

