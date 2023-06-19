Obsidian protestors express concern over condo

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On June 12, 2023, over a dozen protesters lined Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota, the spot where MK Equity Corporation is proposing to build Obsidian. The building is around 330 feet tall with one unit per floor. Each floor is its own home and will be 4,000-6,000 square feet.

Ron Shapiro is one of the organizers for the protest and a Sarasota resident. He said after learning about the plans for Obsidian a couple of months ago, Shapiro knew he had to get involved.

“Try to fight it as best we could. Even though I know the process and the history suggests the odds are not in our favor. I didn’t want to have any regrets that we didn’t give it our best shot,” said Shapiro.

According to Shapiro, the group has multiple concerns including safety during construction because of the height of the building. Shapiro and others, even going as far as comparing it to the Statue of Liberty and explained they don’t want that size in Sarasota. Another concern, Shapiro said is the possibility of a wave surge.

“As the storms get worse, this building is only nine feet above sea level. You look at what happened with Surfside near Miami and its collapse, there had been a recent new construction near that,” said Shapiro.

Developer Matt Kihnke explained it was surprising that the project has caught controversy.

“We spent 14 months designing this building based on input from neighbors and professionals in the industry in this town,” said Kihnke.

Shapiro explained Obsidian’s construction is only going to lead to further development in a negative way.

”Where does it stop because every developer is going to want to say that they were involved in the tallest building in the city,” said Shapiro.

According to the City of Sarasota, the project is still in the process of being reviewed by the Development Review Committee.

