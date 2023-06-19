Controversial Venice zoning change gets greenlight

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice City Council has agreed to change the city’s zoning to allow for a commercial development at Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road.

Neal Communities has proposed the project to the City of Venice and it has caused pushback from residents who live nearby. The new development would feature a Publix and other commercial space.

The city listened to over 24 hours of testimony and debate and passed the change 5-1.

Opponents expressed concern over the construction, which would affect 6.6 acres of wetlands. The issue has been discussed over the course of multiple meetings.

The developer, Pat Neal, has already given his side, and says it would be a great addition to the east Venice area. He also says it will be beneficial to the environment, contrary to what some residents believe.

“Based on our traffic study, we think we will save 3.5 million miles of people driving to other shopping centers,” says Neal.

