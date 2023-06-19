Charlotte County reports first sea turtle nest hatch of 2023

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County announced the first hatch of a sea turtle nest in 2023.

The Natural Resources team and the Coastal Wildlife Club notified the county of the hatch on Manasota Key. The county reports a record number of nests.

Sea turtles are protected and it’s important to make sure that you fill any holes left in the beach and avoid shining lights on the nest to avoid disorientation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.