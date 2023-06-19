Advertise With Us
Charlotte County reports first sea turtle nest hatch of 2023

(COASTAL PROTECTION AND REST AUTHORITY)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County announced the first hatch of a sea turtle nest in 2023.

The Natural Resources team and the Coastal Wildlife Club notified the county of the hatch on Manasota Key. The county reports a record number of nests.

Sea turtles are protected and it’s important to make sure that you fill any holes left in the beach and avoid shining lights on the nest to avoid disorientation.

