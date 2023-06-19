Advertise With Us
Bradenton police searching for missing teen

Gregory Gillespie, 15, is missing
Gregory Gillespie, 15, is missing(Bradenton Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are searching for a missing juvenile.

Gregory Gillespie, 15, was last seen Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of 5th St. W. Gregory is 4-foot-11-inches and weighs 100 pounds.

Police say Gregory may be with his mother, Mylkia Cummings, who does not have custody of him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Bill Mulligan at william.mulligan@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9313. You can also contact BPD at 941-932-9300.

