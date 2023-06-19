Bradenton police searching for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are searching for a missing juvenile.

Gregory Gillespie, 15, was last seen Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of 5th St. W. Gregory is 4-foot-11-inches and weighs 100 pounds.

Police say Gregory may be with his mother, Mylkia Cummings, who does not have custody of him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Bill Mulligan at william.mulligan@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9313. You can also contact BPD at 941-932-9300.

