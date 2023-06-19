Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss his administration’s plans to prepare for climate change and create clean energy jobs on Monday.

The president will be giving his remarks after touring the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California.

Biden will announce $600 million to address climate change, according to the White House.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home is listed for $3.5 million.
Mick Jagger selling his home and leaving the Suncoast
Second Tropical Disturbance
We Are Now Tracking Two Disturbances in the Tropics
Stormy Father's Day
Stormy Morning For Father’s Day
The bill targets illegal immigration requiring business with more than 25 employees to check...
Hundreds of residents march against SB 1718
A crash Friday morning on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge left a truck hanging of the edge of the...
First Alert Traffic: Truck hanging over the edge of southbound Sunshine Skyway

Latest News

The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Shielded: Few cases of law enforcement officers accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery
Big Pokey performs during the birthday celebration for Z-Ro at The House of Blues in Downtown...
Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing at show in Texas
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say