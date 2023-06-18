Stormy Morning For Father’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight, with the brunt of thunderstorms riding into the late morning. As the day progresses, it will be mostly cloudy and humid with occasional isolated storms in the afternoon.

It will be a hot and steamy Father’s Day. Bring your umbrella if you’re taking dad out for breakfast, or heading to an early church service. Highs will reach around 90 degrees. Dewpoints will climb to 80, spiking the heat index value to 105 mid afternoon. It will be breezy, with winds maintaining a southwesterly to west flow between 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30mph. The afternoon could make for a great kite flying day when no storms are present.

Boaters should expect rough seas tomorrow, especially in the morning. A west wind prevails with gusts up to 25mph and seas between four to six feet. Coastal storms will be intense in the morning hours, and few and far between in the afternoon. Beachgoers should be on the lookout for rip currents. There is a high probability of the deadly currents, and a rip current advisory is in effect until Monday evening.

Meanwhile, as we continue to track the tropics, a system off the west coast of Africa has a 60% chance of developing into a cyclone over the next two days, and an 80% chance of development over the next seven days. The disturbance could form into a tropical depression by early to mid week. At this point it is no threat to the state of Florida, but we will be keeping an eye on it, and the tropics, as Hurricane season is underway.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.