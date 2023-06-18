Advertise With Us
Shooting suspect arrested after 5 people wounded near Washington state music festival

FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Five people were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting a music festival Saturday night, police said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers pursued the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

Five victims suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Police said a nearby concert was going ahead as planned. KREM-TV reported the concert was an electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland festival posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the campground but said there was no danger.

