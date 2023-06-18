Scattered storms Sunday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms finally developed in the middle of the night, welcome rain after several dry days. Scattered storms will continue much of the morning, gradually ending by late afternoon. Rain chances are much lower Monday, but pushing higher again as we head through the coming week.

We continue to track a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean, heading toward the Caribbean, with a 90% chance of developing in the next 7 days. Most computer models show it becoming a hurricane as it moves west. The next name on the hurricane list is Bret. We’ll watch this one closely!

Trop outlook (Station)

