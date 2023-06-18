Advertise With Us
Scattered storms Sunday!

cloudy
cloudy(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms finally developed in the middle of the night, welcome rain after several dry days. Scattered storms will continue much of the morning, gradually ending by late afternoon. Rain chances are much lower Monday, but pushing higher again as we head through the coming week.

We continue to track a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean, heading toward the Caribbean, with a 90% chance of developing in the next 7 days. Most computer models show it becoming a hurricane as it moves west. The next name on the hurricane list is Bret. We’ll watch this one closely!

Trop outlook
Trop outlook(Station)

