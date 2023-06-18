Advertise With Us
Sarasota art boutique opens with goal to give back to community

Aqua Pine Boutique in Sarasota aims to share local artists' work while also giving a healthy coping mechanism to those struggling with grief or mental illness(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota’s newest art gallery aims to bring positivity to the area with its art and art programs.

Aqua Pine Boutique opened Saturday, June 10. Two friends and Sarasota natives wanted to combine their views on mental health, wildlife preservation and passion for the arts.

Jackie Southwick and Amy Vankirk, who both own businesses of their own, are combining efforts to put local artists on display-- while also doing good around the community. Teaching free art classes once a month to help those suffering from grief and needing a healthy way to cope with mental illness. Something they said has been therapeutic ever since a traumatic life event.

“During that time I lost someone very close to me... And kind of helped me to continue on as like a survival technique for me. I just noticed that a lot of people look towards coping mechanisms that aren’t exactly healthy. So I thought this is good for others in the area,” said Vankirk.

Beyond teaching art for those going through a tough time, the boutique also wishes to raise awareness for wildlife conservation. Southwick said proceeds from art sales and special events will go in-part to animal conservation efforts.

