4th annual Juneteenth celebration in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Scores of Suncoast residents lined Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way to celebrate Juneteenth 2023 in Sarasota on Saturday, June 17.

The Newtown community is a special place with a cross section of citizens who celebrated the 1865 Emancipation Proclamation.

The day is a defining moment in US history as President Abraham Lincoln signed the law to abolish slavery in the USA.

The celebration included live music, a live DJ, food trucks and more. (ABC7)

“I see culture, I see community, I see the future, I see excellence, I see everything that we always wanted Juneteenth to be,” said organizer Gwendolyn Fleetwood.

Organizers said they are already looking forward to the 5th annual Juneteenth celebration.

