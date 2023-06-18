4th annual Juneteenth celebration in Sarasota
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Scores of Suncoast residents lined Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way to celebrate Juneteenth 2023 in Sarasota on Saturday, June 17.
The Newtown community is a special place with a cross section of citizens who celebrated the 1865 Emancipation Proclamation.
The day is a defining moment in US history as President Abraham Lincoln signed the law to abolish slavery in the USA.
“I see culture, I see community, I see the future, I see excellence, I see everything that we always wanted Juneteenth to be,” said organizer Gwendolyn Fleetwood.
Organizers said they are already looking forward to the 5th annual Juneteenth celebration.
