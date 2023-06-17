Venice Craft Festival brings people from all across the country

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Thousands of pieces of artwork lined the streets of downtown Venice for the 30th annual Venice Craft Festival that is taking place June 17- June 18. People from all over visited the event that had a little something for everyone.

Painters, sculptors, jewelers and many other artists showcased their talents over the two-day event.

Items ranged from creative fish sculptures to unique paintings. Some pieces went for as little as $6, while others went for $6,000.

The event also generated a lot of money for local businesses. Officials estimated it brought somewhere between $250,000 to $500,000 to the area.

This is an event that artists from many states came to, but many visitors were from nearby cities, like children’s book author Julie Woik of Sarasota, who said she always looks forward to the festival.

“They treat us like gold, and they come out every single time, umbrellas in hand and they come out and support us. We couldn’t be happier to do these things,” said Woik.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.