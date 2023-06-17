Sarasota dads enjoy Dad’s Day at the Mall at University Town Center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The most popular mall in Sarasota may be used to having hundreds of people on a weekend afternoon. Saturday was a little more special. Fathers day festival, or as the Mall at University Town Center coined it “Dads Day”, was a day for dads to kick back, relax, play mini-golf, throw axes, enjoy free food and live music, and much more.

The Mall at University Town Center opened it’s doors Saturday to dozens of vendors and dads in an early celebration of fathers day. Dads say there were lots of reasons to come to the mall on a busy weekend.

“Its great. Its fun to be appreciated. Just having something fun to do, especially something that’s free and close by and in the A.C. All this is great,” said Adam Burnside.

The attractions ranged from axe throwing, batting cages, to meet and greets with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Lightning. As well as free food and drink sampling. Vendors say it was a great opportunity to show support to the fathers in the area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.