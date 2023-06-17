Advertise With Us
The rain switch turns ON!

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After several hot and dry days, the chance for thunderstorms returns this weekend. Our best chances Saturday are likely in the mid to late morning hours. Storms could be minimal in the late afternoon and evening. Sunday comes back with a chance for morning and afternoon showers and storms, but they will be scattered about the Suncoast, meaning not everyone gets the rain.

The tropics are also getting active. We’re tracking a disturbance off the coast of Africa this weekend. This storm has a 70% chance of developing in the next 7 days. Computer models show it on a course toward the Caribbean by the end of the coming week. We will watch this one very closely for possible development into a tropical storm.

