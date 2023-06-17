More storms for the weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A series of disturbances will be moving through the trough of the jet stream and over the weekend which will enhance our chances for some much needed rainfall. We will see variable cloudiness on Saturday with a 70% chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms at anytime during the day but most numerous during the afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms could be strong. The high will be near 90 once again but with a west wind expect to see the humidity remain high. The heat index will be in the upper 90s to near 100 during the afternoon. Wind will be blowing in from the Gulf at 10 to 15 mph with some occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

For Saturday night and early Sunday morning models are showing another round of storms developing during that time frame. The rain chance overnight is at 50%.

Lows on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s and we could see some storms around sunrise. We have a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Father’s Day. Skies will be partly cloudy at times becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. The high on Sunday will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds will remain out of the WSW at 10-15 mph keeping the humidity high once again.

Monday through Wednesday of next week expect to see partly cloudy skies with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be near seasonal averages. The normal high for this time of year is 90 and the low is 72 degrees.

Some storms could be heavy over the weekend (WWSB)

Boaters beware that the winds and seas will be a bit higher at times due to the storms that will be developing during the day. Outside of the storm expect to see winds out of the SW at 10-15 knots and seas running 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.

In the tropics we continue to watch a strong tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa. It now looks like we will see a tropical depression or named storms by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Right now it is of no concern to us here in Florida. Most long range models are suggesting a turn to the NE before it reaches the Leeward Islands late next week.

