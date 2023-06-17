Hundreds of residents march against SB 1718

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of Suncoast residents made their way to the DeSoto Mall in Bradenton Saturday, June 17 where they marched to the courthouse downtown. The march was in support of the immigrants leaving the state of Florida following Governor Ron DeSantis signing SB 1718 into law in May.

The bill targets illegal immigration requiring business with more than 25 employees to check immigration status. The bill also toughens criminal penalties for transporting undocumented immigrants into the state.

Jose Cadena is the Pastor of Centro Vida Nueva in Bradenton and helped organize the march. He said the march is necessary to fight back.

“Stricken fear into the hearts of our immigrant population. Many of which, literally many of which, have already left the state from as far down south as homestead and as far north as Tallahassee. I know personally people who have left the state,” said Cadena.

Cadena also explained the ones leaving the state work in jobs like construction, hospitality and the food industry. He said they are people with conviction and strong hearts.

“A very responsible people. Everyone, the Guatemalans, the Venezuelan, the Honduran, Central America, South America, the Caribbean. These are people that have come not to take anyone’s job. These are people that have come to do the jobs that others would very likely not do,” said Cadena.

Miguel Barrera also marched with the group. He owns Orchids Landscaping and explains his company is already seeing the impacts of those leaving the state.

“I got a lot of friends that do construction, framing, drywall, irrigation, they are getting the same impact I am getting. We are in contact, I mean, and I got friends that do carpets also, shingles, and its impacting everyone,” said Barrera.

Barrera said it’s not just his company but a field on industries. Cadena also expressed many of those marching, including himself, will be going to Tallahassee on Friday, June 30, to march with people from across the country.

