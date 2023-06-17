Advertise With Us
Beach lighting upgrades for turtle nesting season

WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
By James Hill
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sea Turtle Conservancy is working to save more turtles by making sure hatchlings can find their way into the Gulf of Mexico.

Experts say funding grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund can help properly upgrade lighting along the Suncoast to help the turtle population survive naturally.

“Through this grant we are retrofitting fixtures and bulbs that are visible from the beach with wildlife friendly alternatives, and these are going to be fixtures that are mounted as low to the ground as possible using lower watts and lumens,” says Emily Wooley, a senior lighting project specialist with Sea Turtle Conservancy.

The vice president of Venice Pier Group, Mike Pachota, operates Sharky’s and says safeguarding sea turtle nesting is a must. He uses retrofitted lighting on his restaurants near Venice Beach.

“Turtle season is very important to us, it always has been. I have been a resident here for 35 years, and just watching to turtle activity and seeing them born and going back into the water has always been very, very exciting for me,” says Pachota.

For more information on grants, contact the Sea Turtle Conservancy at here or call 352-373-6441.

