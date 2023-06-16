Advertise With Us
Vanessa Baugh resigns as Manatee County Commissioner

Manatee Co. Commissioner Vanessa Baugh
Manatee Co. Commissioner Vanessa Baugh(Manatee Co. Commission)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh has unexpectedly resigned from her seat with 1.5 years remaining on her term.

Baugh held the District 5 seat for over 10 years.

An email sent to county commissioners announcing her retirement read:

“Commissioners, the day has come to announce my retirement from the Manatee County BOCC. One thing I have come to realize is that one of the most important things in life is family. This week has reinforced that it is time to take care of my husband (Don Baugh), children and grandchildren and to be a bigger part of their lives.”

Former Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore told ABC7, “As someone who recently lost their spouse of many years. Commissioner Baugh made the right decision. We have had many differences of policy direction on the BOCC. I pray for the health of her family.”

