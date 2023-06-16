Rain chances going up for the weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An “ABC7 First Alert Weather” heads up on Friday once again as the heat index will reach triple digits for most everyone by noon on Friday and we will start to see some storms come back into play. Make sure if you are going to be out in the heat for a couple of hours make sure you drink plenty of water and dress with light colored loose fitting clothing.

The high pressure ridge that has been over south Florida will be getting bumped further to the south as the trough of low pressure moves closer to our area Friday and into the weekend. We will also see the moisture content increase throughout the entire atmosphere not just the surface. This will bring a little bit better chance for some much needed rain through the area on Friday. The rain chance is at 40% for mainly afternoon and evening storms Friday with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the 100-105° range once again beginning around noon.

All models suggesting some scattered storms over the weekend and through next week (WWSB)

With a series of disturbances moving along the trough of low pressure or jet stream we can expect to see scattered storms once again on Saturday. This in combination with an increase in moisture in the atmosphere we will see a good chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Other wise we will look for partly cloudy skies throughout the day with south to southwest winds which will keep the humidity up and cause the heat indices to reach triple digits once again. The high on Saturday will warm into the upper 80s at the coast and low 90s elsewhere.

The weather pattern will stay fairly active on Sunday and Monday with a good chance for some scattered storms at times otherwise look for partly cloudy skies and highs near 90 each day. Some of the storms could also be strong at times. The rain chance is at 40-50%.

Look out as some storms are expected to move back in after a stretch of dry weather (WWSB)

For boaters we will see breezy conditions with winds out of the west and southwest on Friday at 10-15 knots and gusts up to 20 kts. Mariners keep an eye to the sky and the ABC7 First Alert Weather app to follow any storms that may pop up while your are out on the water. Seas will be at 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.

Strong tropical wave expected to move into the favorable conditions of the main development region next week. The European forecast model has been persistent in developing a tropical cyclone by Wednesday of next week (WWSB)

The tropics are starting the heat up once again as the more reliable forecast model the European is showing a tropical depression or even named storm developing mid week next week in the main development region in the deep tropics in the south central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is now giving it a 30% chance of developing over the course of the next 7days.

