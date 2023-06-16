Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Protecting Suncoast bays with oyster gardens

Vertical oyster gardens
Vertical oyster gardens(Manatee County Government)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local organizations are teaming up to install unique tools to help protect the ecosystem in our local bays.

The Sarasota Bay Estuary Program and a local non-profit called the Oyster Boys string together 20 oyster shells and place them in the brackish water throughout the area.

The shells provide a place for young oysters to attach, giving them the natural substance they need to grow.

Oyster Boys founder Dom Marino says 90% of the oyster population has been decimated over the last 100 years.

Oysters provide clean water by sucking in water, removing the toxins and releasing the water back out. This clean water helps mitigate algae blooms like red tide, which hurts both Florida’s economy and the surrounding ecosystem.

These oyster gardens have most recently been installed at Bayfront Park on Longboat Key.

If you would like to add some of these to the water in your area, you can pick them up for free at The Robinson Preserve in Bradenton.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Friday morning on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge left a truck hanging of the edge of the...
First Alert Traffic: Truck hanging over the edge of southbound Sunshine Skyway
The thieves stole a 1977 Porsche 911.
Car stolen from Sarasota Classic Car Museum
Some rain could be heavy
Expect an increase in rainfall starting today and into this weekend
Two dead after shooting in Bradenton.
Shooting leaves two dead in Bradenton
WWSB Generic Stock 5
North Port Police make large drug bust

Latest News

The home is listed for $3.5 million.
Mick Jagger selling his home and leaving the Suncoast
Dad's day movie night event at CoolToday Park
CoolToday Park hosting special Father’s Day event
Manatee Co. Commissioner Vanessa Baugh
Vanessa Baugh resigns as Manatee County Commissioner
A crash Friday morning on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge left a truck hanging of the edge of the...
First Alert Traffic: Sunshine Skyway Bridge clear after crash