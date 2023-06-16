North Port man charged with possession of child porn

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 72-year-old North Port man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, police say.

Kurt Muller was arrested June 14 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Google that images of suspected pornographic images of children were being downloaded from an internet address traced to North Port, court records say.

North Port Police were notified, and after an investigation, the digital trail led to Muller’s home on Rosewood Lane.

According to the probable cause affidavit, North Police police secured a search warrant on Muller’s home on March 3. They questioned Muller, who police say confirmed the email account linked to the image downloads was his, and also admitted he downloaded pornography, some of which were images of children.

A set of CDs was found in Muller’s home. Detectives say they contained 40 images of nude children between 8-10 years old.

Muller was arrested June 14 on 40 counts of possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct. He is currently in the Sarasota County Jail.

