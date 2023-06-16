Advertise With Us
Mick Jagger selling his home and leaving the Suncoast

The home is listed for $3.5 million.
The home is listed for $3.5 million.(Christine Spelman)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The rockstar Mick Jagger and his family are leaving the Suncoast.

Jagger and his long-time partner, Melanie Hamrick, are selling their home in Lakewood Ranch located in The Lake Club.

He purchased the home 2.5 years ago for $1.98 million. It’s now on the market for $3.5 million.

The couple told ABC7 that they’re selling the home so they can live in New York City full time.

If you’re interested in buying this home, the listing is going live tonight. Contact their realtor Christine Spelman at 941-713-3501.

