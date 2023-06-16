Man convicted of sexual battery, molestation in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - John David Thomas Jr. has been convicted of six charges, including four counts of sexual battery and two counts of molestation. Florida State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced the conviction today after a three-day trial in Sarasota County.

The Sarasota Police Department says Thomas’ sexual abuse spanned multiple years and involved two separate victims.

In November of 2021, one of the victims wrote a message on a piece of paper in class involving the phrase “sexual assault.” When the child’s teacher asked about the paper, the child disclosed that Thomas had been sexually abusing her for years and was starting to abuse her younger sister as well.

“This defendant should have been someone the victims could trust – instead, he used his position of authority to victimize the most vulnerable members of our society. Thankfully, the first child had the courage to write a message that was seen by her teacher and her teacher took the appropriate actions to keep her safe,” said Assistant State Attorney S. Ethan Dunn, the lead prosecutor in this case.

The crimes carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison. A sentencing date is still pending.

