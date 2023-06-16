Advertise With Us
At least one injured in motorcycle crash on US 41

(WITN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcycle crash that happened just before 9 p.m. on Thursday night on U.S. 41 at Couver Drive has left at least one person injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

All Northbound lanes of U.S. 41 were shut down. They have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

