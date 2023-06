SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving a truck Friday morning has brought traffic to a near stop on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Traffic cameras on the southbound show the vehicle dangling over the edge of the bridge on the south side of the span.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

A truck is seen hanging off the edge of the southbound Sunshine Skyway Bridge June 16. (Photo courtesy of Christine Spelman)

