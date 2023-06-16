Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Sunshine Skyway Bridge clear after crash

A crash Friday morning on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge left a truck hanging of the edge of the...
A crash Friday morning on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge left a truck hanging of the edge of the bridge.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is clear after a crash brought traffic to a near stop Friday morning.

The crash resulted in a truck dangling over the edge of the bridge.

According to the traffic report, the car was going too fast and crashed into another car.

Traffic was delayed for hours.

The crash is currently under investigation.

