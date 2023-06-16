Expect an increase in rainfall starting today and into this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A frontal boundary will move south today into north Florida.

That front will be the surface reflection of an upper-level trough. The trough will contain wavelets of energy in the form of cooler air and faster winds, that will help to encourage rising air. Combine that with the increase in moisture aloft, throw in our warm temperatures, and we will see an increase in the rain chances that will continue into the weekend.

A series of these impulses of energy will be in the forecast over the next five-to-seven days bringing much better rain chances down the road. This is good news. The drought report, which came out yesterday, continues to place the Suncoast in a moderate drought classification.

As we move into tomorrow, we should remember that there is always a possibility of strong storms. If you are outdoors, especially at the beach, be sure to seek safe shelter when skies threaten. The Storm Prediction Center places the Suncoast in a marginal (lowest) risk category for severe weather today.

