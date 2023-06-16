Advertise With Us
CoolToday Park hosting special Father’s Day event

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - CoolToday Park is hosting a special event on June 18 for Father’s Day where dads will have the opportunity to play catch on the field with their kids before the movie begins. They will be showing Top Gun: Maverick that night.

CoolToday Park is the venue for the return of the Summer Movie Nights Series, presented by Sharky’s on the Pier and Fins and Snook Haven.

The event series will take place on most Sundays during the summer months of June and July inside the stadium at CoolToday Park.

The movies will be shown on the scoreboard and will begin at 5 p.m. each night.

Children ages 3 and under will receive free admission. Tickets for those ages 4 to 9 are $3 and ages 10+ are $7. Tickets are available now online here or in person at the CoolToday Park office.

2023 Movies and Dates:

  • June 4 – Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • June 11 – The Lego Movie
  • June 18 – Top Gun Maverick
  • June 25 – Space Jam
  • July 9 – Thor: Love & Thunder
  • July 16 – Jaws
  • July 23 – Elf
  • July 30 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

