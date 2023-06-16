Advertise With Us
Car stolen from Sarasota Classic Car Museum

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A rare car was stolen from the Sarasota Classic Car Museum early Thursday morning.

The thieves broke into the museum at around 2 a.m. and stole a 1977 Porsche 911, according to museum owner Martin Godbey.

The car isn’t owned by the museum however, but instead by a client.

Museum curator Blake Godbey says they are focused on two things: finding their client’s car and making sure the theft is a one-time thing.

“We’ve taken further security measures. We want to do as much as we can. We want to find our client’s car. No other vehicles were hurt. This was a very strategic operation,” says Godbey.

This is the first time a car has been stolen from the museum in the 26 years it’s been there.

The Sarasota Police Department is actively investigating the theft. The museum is also offering a reward for any information that leads to the car being found.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

