Bradenton man pleads guilty to firearms trafficking

A convicted felon from Bradenton man has pleaded guilty to firearms trafficking after he was seen at a Palmetto shooting range, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A convicted felon from Bradenton man has pleaded guilty to firearms trafficking after he was seen at a Palmetto shooting range, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Kranston Algeno Rolle, 33, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Tampa. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison.

According to the plea agreement, Rolle admitted he received three firearms, two 9mm pistols and a semi-automatic shotgun. Rolle used the pistols and the shotgun at the Palmetto range. Rolle confirmed his identity in a video recording and photos showing him shooting the guns. Rolle also purchased a box of shotgun shells at the shooting range and signed a liability release form where he knowingly misrepresented his status as a convicted felon.

At the time of the offense, in December 2022, Rolle had multiple prior felony convictions including robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony battery, and fleeing and eluding a police officer. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

