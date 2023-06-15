Venice City Council to allow public comment on controversial land development

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The chamber at Venice City Hall is expected to be very full tomorrow for a highly anticipated public hearing about changes to land at the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road.

The focus of the meeting is on potentially changing part of the Planned Unit Development at the corner to allow a shopping center to be built on about 10.5 acres of the land.

The issue has been discussed over the course of multiple meetings.

The developer, Pat Neal, has already given his side, and says it would be a great addition to the east Venice area. He also says it will be beneficial to the environment, contrary to what some residents believe.

“Based on our traffic study, we think we will save 3.5 million miles of people driving to other shopping centers,” says Neal.

Those who would be affected by the potential development will get the chance to give their side in Thursday’s meeting.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. on Thursday and could go into Friday if needed.

