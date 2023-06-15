TSA agents find bear roaming around grounds of Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Agents with the Transportation Security Administration dealt with an unusual security breach Tuesday night.

A Florida black bear was found roaming the perimeter of the property.

In collaboration with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission set a trap for the creature where it was captured in some vegetation nearby. Using an infrared camera provided by Tampa Police, they found the bear taking a little nap inside the area and they confined the animal.

Thankfully, the animal was found not to have any liquid-filled containers larger than 3.4 ounces on its person. FWC officials safely removed the bear to Ocala National Forest.

“Thanks to these critical efforts, there was no risk to any employees or disruptions to Airport operations,” TPA said in a statement.

TPA says it has never had an incident occur of a bear coming onto its property but employees or people in the area should report any wildlife sighting by calling the Airport Operations Center at 813-870-8770.

Bear sightings around this time are actually common, according to the FWC.

