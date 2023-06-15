Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

TSA agents find bear roaming around grounds of Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Agents with the Transportation Security Administration dealt with an unusual security breach Tuesday night.

A Florida black bear was found roaming the perimeter of the property.

In collaboration with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission set a trap for the creature where it was captured in some vegetation nearby. Using an infrared camera provided by Tampa Police, they found the bear taking a little nap inside the area and they confined the animal.

Thankfully, the animal was found not to have any liquid-filled containers larger than 3.4 ounces on its person. FWC officials safely removed the bear to Ocala National Forest.

“Thanks to these critical efforts, there was no risk to any employees or disruptions to Airport operations,” TPA said in a statement.

TPA says it has never had an incident occur of a bear coming onto its property but employees or people in the area should report any wildlife sighting by calling the Airport Operations Center at 813-870-8770.

Bear sightings around this time are actually common, according to the FWC.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after shooting in Bradenton.
Shooting leaves two dead in Bradenton
OBSIDIAN CONDO SARASOTA
Proposed Sarasota condo brings out protestors
Neighbors called 911 on a loose herd of cattle in the neighborhood.
A cattle-strophic 911 call for Bradenton Police
Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools
Terrance Connor named as new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools
The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is being evicted by New College of Florida.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum facing immediate eviction

Latest News

Bear found at Tampa International Airport
Pride Park Splash Park
Pride Park Splash Park reopens in Manatee County
We wait for a wind shift
Rain chances begin to rise this weekend
An Arcadia woman was killed Wednesday morning when her SUV was hit by a trailer that came loose...
Arcadia woman dies in five-vehicle crash in DeSoto County