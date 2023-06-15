Sarasota man sets record with cross country pickleball tour

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man took his pickleball dreams, and talents on tour and returned to the Suncoast with a world record.

Dean Matt’s challenge was to play 48 states in 48 days.

Matt played against everybody from local dignitaries to everyday people.

In just 26 days, Matt returned home with a world record after playing in 44 states.

