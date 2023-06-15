Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota man sets record with cross country pickleball tour

WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man took his pickleball dreams, and talents on tour and returned to the Suncoast with a world record.

Dean Matt’s challenge was to play 48 states in 48 days.

Matt played against everybody from local dignitaries to everyday people.

In just 26 days, Matt returned home with a world record after playing in 44 states.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is being evicted by New College of Florida.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum facing immediate eviction
Two dead after shooting in Bradenton.
Shooting leaves two dead in Bradenton
Porter Bechtel
Bradenton police find missing boy
OBSIDIAN CONDO SARASOTA
Proposed Sarasota condo brings out protestors
North Port garbage pick up changes
North Port changes garbage pick up days

Latest News

Venice City Hall
Venice City Council to allow public comment on controversial land development
Two dead after shooting in Bradenton.
Shooting leaves two dead in Bradenton
Flag day was beautiful at the beach today
Heat and humidity riding high again Thursday
Aaron Mark Naylor
Man convicted of DUI manslaughter of 7-year-old boy