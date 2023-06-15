Rain chances begin to rise this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture at the surface has been oppressive this week, which has given us high heat indexes. However, rain has been lacking.

The ingredients will come together over the next few days to increase our rain chances a bit. To get the storm machine in high gear, you need a moist and unstable environment and a trigger of some sort in the atmosphere to get storms started.

The trigger can come from a variety of sources including upper-air support, daytime heating, fronts, sea breeze collisions, and other conditions. In our case, at this time of year, sea breeze collisions are usually involved in producing afternoon downpours.

This week, our increasing rain chances will be triggered by the continued heating of the day, increasing moisture aloft, and some upper-level support for storms. So, we can expect an uptick in our rain chances as we head into the weekend.

To return to our typical pattern of afternoon storms, which build earlier in the afternoon inland, and then drift back toward the coast, we will need a wind shift. Our westerly winds will need to twist to a more easterly direction. This seems unlikely in the short range over the next five days.

So, without the wind shift, we will be stuck in the pattern of coastal storms in the morning which move toward the other coast by afternoon. The difference will be in a greater number and likelihood of the storms forming.

