BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Pride Park Splash Park reopens Thursday to the public.

The 2,500 water area with 14 different spray features—located at 815 63rd Avenue East, Bradenton, 34203—is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It’s closed on Mondays. You can bring your family to cool down.

