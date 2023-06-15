Advertise With Us
North Port Police makes large drug bust

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - On June 13, North Port Police served a narcotics search warrant in the 5900-block of Spearman Circle.

The bust netted a large amount of narcotics and cash. According to officials, drugs confiscated included Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and various prescription pills. More than $7,000 in cash was also located.

40-year-old Brandon Michael Carr was arrested on Arrested on Possession and Sale of a Controlled Substance and once count of Sale of a Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a Park.

In addition, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance are 29-year-old Jovan Marcel Jones and 55-year-old Leslie Gould. Arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest is 36-year-old Ashley Marie Austin.

“We will not tolerate these types of drugs on our streets,” said NPPD Chief Todd Garrison. “When you conduct these types of activities here in North Port, you stand out. We are watching and building our case. You will be going to jail.”

