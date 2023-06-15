North Port Fire Chief returns to duty following independent investigation

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The City of North Port announced Wednesday that Fire Chief Scott Titus has returned from administrative leave following the completion of an independent investigation into the culture at North Port Fire Rescue.

The inquiry by the firm of Freeman Mathis & Gary began in early March at the request of City Manager Jerome Fletcher after allegations about the department were brought to his attention by the president of the firefighters’ union, International Association of Firefighters Suncoast 2546.

After conducting nearly 150 interviews with past and present Fire Rescue personnel, the investigators concluded that there is “no systemic issue of hostile, harassing or otherwise abhorrent behavior within the department.”

The report also found that there was “insufficient evidence” of any violation of the City’s policies or unlawful conduct, and it recommended no corrective action for Chief Titus or any other member of the department’s leadership team.

The investigator did conclude there may have been “ulterior motives” that led to these complaints being presented by the union president.

Following a review of the findings, Chief Titus was welcomed to return to duty.

“The City of North Port takes all complaints and concerns seriously, and we place the highest value on accountability, integrity and teamwork,” says Fletcher. “We appreciate the thorough investigation by Freeman Mathis & Gary, which affirmed that while we have some areas to improve, those values are being upheld. I’m confident in Chief Titus’ leadership abilities as we move forward, and I thank him and his team for their patience throughout this process.”

In a message to Fire Rescue employees explaining the decision, Fletcher committed to holding listening sessions with department staff and leadership to address any questions or concerns and to discuss how to implement the recommendations in the report, which include developing strong leadership skills among district chiefs and lieutenants, peer counseling and improved communication with Human Resources.

“I’m proud of the men and women of North Port Fire Rescue who come to work every day focused on keeping our community safe and providing exceptional service, and I look forward to continuing our mission together,” says Titus.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.