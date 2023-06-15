Manatee County woman forced to rehome her dogs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman has found herself in a tough spot. She has to leave her home, but she can’t take her dogs with her.

Sandy Brier is now looking to rehome her 9-year-old German Shepard siblings, Bolt and Chyanne.

Local animal shelters on the Suncoast have reached 100% capacity. Brier says she’s looking for a miracle.

Email sandybrier@gmail.com if you are interested in giving Bolt and Chyanne a new home.

