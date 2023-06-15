Manatee County Animal Welfare provides updates on abandoned puppies

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Manatee County are searching for the individuals who abandoned two 7-week-old puppies in a box in Bradenton. The officers provided an update on both puppies.

The puppy were abandoned and found in a box on the sidewalk near the Walmart 30th Avenue East and 50th Street East, Bradenton. The puppies were ill and tested positive for canine parvovirus and had a dangerously high fever.

Their lives were hanging by a thread, but thanks to a caring individual who brought them to officials they were saved and taken to a veterinary hospital. One puppy remained at the Lakewood Ranch Emergency Vet, the other was taken back by Manatee County officials and has been named “Rocky.” Now the second puppy, a female has recovered enough to leave Lakewood Ranch. Both are now in Bishop Animal’s Parvo Ward and has been named “Lilo.”

Lilo and Rocky are recuperating and officials will announce when they are finally able to be adopted.

Manatee County Animal Welfare is determined to find the person or persons responsible. If you witnessed the moment of abandonment or possess any information about the puppies or the individuals involved, please reach out to an MCAW officer immediately at 941-742-5933 ext. 1.

