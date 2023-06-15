Laundrie family, former attorney denied motion to dismiss amended complaint

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The motion to dismiss amended complaints on behalf of the parents of Brian Laundrie and their former attorney has been denied by a judge.

According to court documents, judge Danielle Brewer ruled that the the claims made by the parents of Gabby Petito would allow accusations of emotional distress to stand in court. Gabby’s family is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. A judge allowed former family attorney Steven Bertolino to also be added as a co-defendant.

In the original motion, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt say Steven Bertolino’s statements on behalf of the Laundries caused them “mental suffering and anguish” at the time they were desperately searching for their daughter. In September 2021, Bertolino issued a statement hoping Gabby Petito would be found alive.

“It is believed that at the time the ... statement was issued, the Laundries and Steven Bertolino knew that Gabby Petito was deceased and that under those circumstances, the statement was insensitive, cold-hearted, and outrageous,” Patrick Reilly, the attorney for Petito and Schmidt, said when the suit was filed.

All the defendants have stated that the statement did not imply that Gabby was alive.

Bertolino and the Laundries both made motions to dismiss the allegations but the judge sided with the Petito family stating, . “A motion to dismiss tests the legal sufficiency of a complaint to state a cause of action; it does not turn on issues of ultimate fact.”

Court documents also note that the Petito/Schmidt family is seeking causation and that the defendants did not meet sufficient evidence with the claims.

You can read the court’s decision in full below:

