Last chance to experience SandSerpent at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

SandSerpent rollercoaster at Busch Gardens will close on July 9.
SandSerpent rollercoaster at Busch Gardens will close on July 9.(Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced today that the SandSerpent rollercoaster is set to be permanently retired.

After 19 years, guests will have the chance to ride the popular five-story-tall roller coaster one last time before being permanently retired on July 9 to make way for a new addition to the park’s Pantopia area.

Annual Pass Members will also receive exclusive early morning access to ride SandSerpent from June 30 through July 4.

