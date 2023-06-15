Advertise With Us
Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent to resign

Hillsborough County Schools
Hillsborough County Schools(Hillsborough County Schools)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Public Schools’ Superintendent Addison Davis will resign his position on July 14.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever had to make as our work in HCPS in not done,” Davis said. “With this said, I have the opportunity to return to northeast Florida where my entire family resides.”

Davis said the decision was not arrived at easily and, in a statement, Hillsborough Schools thanked Davis for his leadership over the past three years.

Wednesday, district administrator and deputy superintendent Terrance Connor was named as the superintendent of Sarasota County Schools.

You can read the letter in its entirety below:

“It is with a conflicted heart that I have elected to resign from my position as Superintendent of Schools in Hillsborough County Public Schools. Over the last 39 months, I have been blessed and honored to lead the 7th largest school district in the nation. During this time, this administration has worked collectively and collaboratively with the School Board to obtain historic improvements in every facet of our organization. Rest assured that this is one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever had to make. However, I have the opportunity to return to northeast Florida where my entire family resides and build the next chapter of my career. I am thankful for every employee in our organization as we have collectively made remarkable improvements in student performance and operational outcomes. Without a doubt, Hillsborough County is a great place to live, learn, raise a family, and receive an outstanding education. With great respect and admiration, I appreciate the opportunities provided to me and wish Hillsborough County Public Schools nothing but the best as they continue to “Prepare Students for Life.”

