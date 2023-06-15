Heat and humidity riding high again Thursday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heat is on with “feels like” temperatures reaching the triple digits again on Thursday. We will continue to see onshore flow which will keep the high humidity in place for a couple more days before a little change moves in on Saturday.

With a persistent trough over the SE U.S. west to southwest winds will continue on Thursday over our area with lows only dropping into the upper 70s to low 80s. Some 10 degrees above average. We will see plenty of sunshine and this will allow things to warm up into the upper 80s to near 90 at the beach and low to mid 90s elsewhere. You factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 100-106 degrees in the afternoon. The rain chance is only at 20%.

Friday we will see more of the same with a little bit better chance for a few isolated storms as more moisture starts to move in but those will be mainly inland due to the persistent onshore flow.

May need the umbrella for a bit over the weekend (WWSB)

Saturday looks to be partly cloudy with a better chance for some scattered showers and possible thunderstorms as a piece of energy moves on around the trough draped over the SE U.S. The rain chance is at 50% inland and 40% chance near the coast. The high on Saturday will warm into the upper 80s near the beaches and low 90s inland.

Look for an increase in moisture for the weekend (WWSB)

Father’s day look for partly cloudy skies along with a 40% chance for some scattered storms. The high on Sunday will warm into the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.