Greg Steube pitches for this year’s Congressional Baseball Game

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Representative Greg Steube took to the mound in Washington D.C. Wednesday night for this year’s Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park.

Each year, the Congressional Sports for Charity game provides support to charities for children and families in the Washington D.C. area.

The Republican Party won the game with a final score of 16 to 6.

