Friday Fest returning to Sarasota

Friday Fest is June 16.
Friday Fest is June 16.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday Fest, the free, outdoor summertime concert series returns this Friday.

The kickoff event will run from 5 to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The featured artist for June’s event will be Kettle of Fish. They play festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock ‘n roll.

ABC7 anchor Nerissa Lamison is the official emcee and meteorologist Leslee Lacey will also join her at the event.

For more information on the event, click here.

The next Friday Fest event will be on July 21.

