SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been an large watermain break at the FDOT’s US 301/I-75 Interchange Improvement Project.

This main is located near Whiskey Joe’s on along 19th St E, parallel to US 301.

19th St E will need to remain closed until further notice. There is no estimated duration of closure

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.