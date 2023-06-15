Advertise With Us
FCC suggestions for dealing with robocalls

FCC Logo
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (ABC News) - As people continue to fight back against robocalls and scam calls, the FCC has some tips to make sure you aren’t getting tricked.

Billions of people get inundated with scam robocalls daily and do-not-call lists aren’t necessarily offering protection.

The best thing to do when you get these calls is not answer of hang up. The FCC also suggests that if you get a call from a robocall scamper that prompts you to hit a button, don’t hit anything. Scammers can see interaction as a sign that the number is inactive and you will engage with them. If you answer an unknown number, pause before saying hello. Recordings are often triggered by you responding and saying nothing will throw off the system.

If you have signed up for the Do Not Call List and to Register a Complaint. visit the FCC website.

