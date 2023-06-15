Arcadia woman dies in five-vehicle crash in DeSoto County

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Arcadia woman was killed Wednesday morning when her SUV was hit by a trailer that came loose from a truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 11:25 a.m. on County Road 769, several miles southeast of Arcadia, near the Peace River State Forest.

Investigators say a tow truck towing a trailer was heading north on County Road 769, south of County Road 760, when the trailer detached from the truck.

It veered into the southbound lane and hit an SUV driven by a 54-year-old woman, and then a second car behind her driven by a 52-year-old woman from Largo. Three other southbound vehicles also involved in chain-reaction crashes.

The Arcadia woman died at the scene, troopers say. The Largo woman weas taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Several occupants in the other vehicles sustained minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

