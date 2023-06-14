Terrance Connor named as new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District has named Hillsborough County’s Terrance Connor has been named the new superintendent.

Connor was selected over Charles Van Zant, Josiah Phillips, and the current interim superintendent, Allison Foster.

This was the culmination of the search for the replacement for Brennan Asplen who was terminated at the end of last school year.

The board voted 3-2 to accept Connor. This will be a $227,000 a 3-year contract with a salary cap of $300,000 per year.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.