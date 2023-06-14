Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Terrance Connor named as new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools

Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools
Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District has named Hillsborough County’s Terrance Connor has been named the new superintendent.

Connor was selected over Charles Van Zant, Josiah Phillips, and the current interim superintendent, Allison Foster.

This was the culmination of the search for the replacement for Brennan Asplen who was terminated at the end of last school year.

The board voted 3-2 to accept Connor. This will be a $227,000 a 3-year contract with a salary cap of $300,000 per year.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is being evicted by New College of Florida.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum facing immediate eviction
Porter Bechtel
Bradenton police find missing boy
OBSIDIAN CONDO SARASOTA
Proposed Sarasota condo brings out protestors
North Port garbage pick up changes
North Port changes garbage pick up days
MGN
Plane crash in Charlotte County leaves 2 uninjured

Latest News

Two dead after shooting in Bradenton.
Shooting leaves 2 dead in Bradenton
75th Street West Expansion project in Manatee County
Manatee County Commissioner gives status update on 75th St. W expansion, other projects
Local political experts weigh in on Trump's arraignment
Holmes Beach pushing back against parking plans
Controversial Holmes Beach parking construction bill heads to DeSantis’ desk