A slow increase in moisture aloft will bring better rain chances

By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are currently still in a drought situation on the west central coast of Florida, even if the situation has improved in the last week.

Year-to-date rainfall deficits range from over 6 inches of rain in the Sarasota area to over 10 inches near Venice. A couple of good soakings would be nice. Unfortunately, widespread heavy rain is not in the near-term forecast.

That said, a slight increase in the rain chance will occur today and the next few days, particularly over the weekend. A front to the north will slowly sink a bit southward, getting close to the north-Florida border.

As this takes place, the dry air that has been over us aloft will slowly mix in some additional moisture. This will serve to destabilize the atmosphere a smidge.

The increase in rain chances will not be large, only 10% greater than yesterday. However, we may see a few more inland storms on the afternoon radar. The pattern of east-moving storms will remain unchanged.

So, a few showers in the morning and early afternoon near the coast, followed by heavier afternoon and evening inland storms should be expected in the next few days.

By the weekend a series of upper-level disturbances will swing past the state and ramp-up the rain chances.

Heat indexes will continue to be our major concern. With the southwest-to-west wind blowing moist air in off the Gulf, the combination of heat and humidity will produce “feels like” temperatures in the 100-105 range for the next few days.

